Scheduled Caste organisations to pay 20% of land purchased for religious, social institutions: Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that under Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Scheduled Caste (SC) community organisations will have to pay only 20% of the total plot cost purchased for construction of any religious sites, social and charitable institutions.

The chief minister announced this while presiding over the HSVP meeting on Tuesday. He said this exemption has not only been given to the SC category but other categories are also included in the exemption.

If any religious place and social charitable sites are built by the organisation of Backward Class-A (BC-A), then 30% of the total amount of the plot will have to be paid, while 40% of the total amount of the plot will have to be given under the BC-B category.

The chief minister said that this amount has been fixed at 50% for the general category. He said that any institution or trust’s category will be determined by the members of the relevant caste who were part of that trust.

CM commends HSVP

Appreciating the financial achievements of HSVP, the chief minister said the e-auction policy is being run in a completely transparent manner.

Khattar gave the approval for setting up of cooperative group housing society scheme for employees, journalists, lawyers, sitting MLAs, former MLAs working in Panchkula and Chandigarh.

In the meeting of HSVP under ‘Vivadon Ka Samadhan Scheme’, Khattar announced a new policy to pay the old arrears of extension fees of residential, commercial, institutional, social and religious in one lump sum method by December 31, 2022.

It will be pertinent to mention that this scheme has been implemented for those social and religious organisations that could not get their regular allotment letter, according to a release. ENDS

