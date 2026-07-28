School open after summer vacations in Kashmir; MeT predicts rains from July 28

Schools across Kashmir opened on Monday after a 21-day summer vacation amid rainy weather forecast by the meteorological(MeT) centre from Tuesday.

Students walk towards their school on the first day of classes after a 21-day summer break in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

From early morning, the students rushed to their schools amid relatively fair weather conditions following incessant rains last week. The classrooms witnessed a lot of chatter even as teachers welcomed the students.

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“The schools opened across the valley. Classrooms were full and the teachers started the class work immediately as already a lot of time was spent on vacations,” said Irfana Rasool, a teacher in Srinagar.

The summer vacations, which were scheduled to end on July 22, was extended till July 26 following the weather conditions.

Rains from today

The MeT has predicted moderate to heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday.

In an update, the MeT said that light to moderate and heavy rains were expected from July 28 to 31 in various regions of the Union Territory.

In Kashmir division, few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at most places with possibility of brief intense heavy showers in few districts generally towards early morning and late evening hours.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly Jammu may witness light to moderate rain at most places with possibility of torrential rain or brief intense heavy showers at few districts with peak activity during July 30-31. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly Jammu may witness light to moderate rain at most places with possibility of torrential rain or brief intense heavy showers at few districts with peak activity during July 30-31. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is possibility of heavy rain and brief intense heavy showers at few dists of Jammu division during 28-31 July with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Udhampur & adjoining areas on July 30,” the update said.

“Torrential rain may generate flashfloods, landslides and mudslides at many vulnerable places during July 28-31,” it said.