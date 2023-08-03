Mahendragarh: School bus skids off road, 17 students injured

At least 17 students sustained minor injuries after their school van overturned in Mahendragarh’s Budwal village on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the Mahendragarh police said the incident took place when the bus ferrying 40 students reached near Budwal village and skidded off the road to save a bike rider.

After the incident, the bus driver and conductor of the private school bus sought help from villagers and rescued students.

“When the bus skidded off the road, it fell into mud. The children were rushed to a government hospital in Nangal Choudhary and later they were discharged after giving primary treatment,” the spokesman added.

