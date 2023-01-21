Schools of eminence set to revive Punjab’s govt school education: Bhagwant Mann

Describing the ‘Schools of Eminence’ as a revolutionary step for ensuring the golden future of the students, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday, said that it was a giant leap forward towards becoming a real frontrunner in the field of education. The chief minister, addressing a gathering at Indian School of Business (ISB) here, referred to the 117 schools of eminence, being set up in 23 districts of state, as temples of quality education.

Mann envisioned that these schools would enable the students to compete with their convent educated peers in various competitive exams across the country. Mann announced to name these schools after martyrs and national leaders who had laid down their lives for their motherland.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that these schools would groom the students for futuristic needs and hep Punjab emerge as a role model in the education sector across the country. Mann said that the parents of students would now prefer to send their children to these schools than the private schools.

Drawing a comparison with Delhi schools, the CM said that while such schools have already revolutionised the education sector in Delhi, it is the turn of Punjab where this model would be implemented successfully.

Mann while addressing the gathering and taking a dig at previous governments, said that during the tenure of previous governments Punjab was projected as the front ranking state in education only on paper.

Mann claimed that the state would lead the country in imparting quality education to the students now.

Continuing his attack on the former governments, Bhagwant Mann bemoaned that the government schools were striving for basic infrastructure and manpower but the previous governments misled the people by presenting forged figures.

Mann added that several students were forced to give up their education due to lack of resources and laxity of previous governments also refraining girls from pursuing their education.

“Unfortunately those who presented the fake statistics were not from other states but were the politicians from Punjab only. Our government has now made a firm commitment to impart world class education to the students. The day is not far when the students from the state will scale new heights across the globe after getting education from these government schools here. Earlier leaders wanted to give a push to their political career that too at the cost of the future of the students from weaker and underprivileged sections of society. Due to the regressive policies of these leaders the state had lagged behind in fields of health and education thereby jeopardising the progress of youth,” Mann said.

Bhagwant Mann said that since the state government acted sternly against mafia and illegal activities patronised by tainted leaders, these leaders were trying to defame the state government.

Describing the teachers as ‘nation builders’, the CM said that they have a huge responsibility on their shoulders. He said that the teachers have to play a pivotal role in bringing qualitative change in the education sector. Mann exhorted the teachers to discharge their duties with utmost professional commitment to give a major push to the education sector.

The CM shared that the government has decided to send 36 teachers from the state to Singapore for upgrading their expertise.