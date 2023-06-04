Chandigarh: Schoolteacher gets 4-yr-jail for kidnapping 2 minor students

The Chandigarh district court awarded four-year jail to a schoolteacher for kidnapping two of his minor students in 2007.

The court has also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 upon the convict Sunil Kumar, a Sector 19 resident, and a former Hindi teacher at one of the government schools of Chandigarh.

The case was registered in March 2007 on the complaint of the father of a 15-year-old girl living in Chandigarh. The complainant had told the police that his daughter, then a Class 10 student, had not returned home.

She had left the house at around 7pm to pay obeisance at a temple in Sector 20-D, but gone missing. He tried to look for her but failed, following which he lodged a missing persons complaint.

The father had suspicions that his daughter may have been enticed by her Hindi teacher who had recently given her a walkman on her birthday. Police traced the girl to Bageshwar in Uttrakhand five days later. The victim’s friend, also a minor, was also found with her.

Police registered a case on March 6, 2007, under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of a minor girl) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Charges were framed in September 2007 against three persons, including a teacher.

In 2009, the accused teacher was declared aproclaimed offender, and the other two were convicted under Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of IPC.

The teacher, who returned in 2023, was arrested by the police and was held guilty on June 2.

Holding him guilty, the court held that an exalted place is given to a guru in Vedas that can be summarised in a quote: “Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Gurur Devo Maheshwara,

Gurur Sakshat Parbhrahma Tasmahi Shree Gurave Namah.”

The judge observed: “Guru is referred as symbol of Tridev: Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. He is revered as supreme and before whom all should bow.” However, the case in hand is a contrast where the convict that is the guru is convicted for kidnapping his own two minor students. “Such kind of offence is not against any individual but against the entire society, shaking the faith parents of a child repose on their teacher,” the court held.

The judge observed: “The hand of justice need not be tempered with mercy in the present case as such wrongful and condemnable act on behalf of the convict does not augur well with our ethos.”

