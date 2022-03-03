Scooterist killed in Mohali hit-and-run

A 32-year-old scooterist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Grecian Hospital in Sector 69 on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, identified as Pradeep Kumar, 33, lived in Sector 45, Chandigarh.

His brother Mukesh Kumar told the police that Pradeep was on his way home from Sector 79. When he reached near Grecian Hospital, a car hit his Honda Activa from behind and drove off.

An injured Pradeep was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, from where he was referred to PGIMER. But he succumbed to his injuries. The unidentified car driver was booked and will be traced soon, said police.

In a similar case in Panchkula, a 63-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Sector 14.

The victim, Hem Chand Sharma of Sector 16, was stepping out of Raffels Hospital after a check-up when the accident took place. He later died due to his injuries. A case was registered against the car driver, who sped away from the mishap spot.

