Scrap late fee on updating property transfer records: Chandigarh MC panel
chandigarh news

Scrap late fee on updating property transfer records: Chandigarh MC panel

The Chandigarh MC panel presided over by Charanjiv Singh said the late fee should be waived and the composition fee of ₹500 be charged after three months of registration of property
The proposal to scrap late fee would be sent to the General House of the Chandigarh MC for taking final decision on the issue. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 02:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) house tax assessment committee has recommended that civic body does away with late fee charges on updating records of property transfer.

The panel presided over by Charanjiv Singh, a nominated councillor, said the MC charges composition fee of 500 and a late fee of 10 per day for change of ownership in the property tax records. The late fee should be waived and the composition fee of 500 be charged after three months of registration of property as per the Rule 105 of the Punjab Municipal Act, it said.

As per the MC rules, in case the person to whom the title of the property is transferred fails to give notice regarding transfer of title within three months after the execution of the instrument of transfer, or after registration, if it is registered, is liable to pay composition fee fixed by the commissioner from time to time. Currently, it is 500. The proposal would be sent to the General House for taking final decision on the issue, the panel added.

