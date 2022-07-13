Scribes booked for extortion, forgery in Ambala

Ten months after they were booked for allegedly furnishing false information and creating enmity, police have registered an FIR against two journalists of a Hindi daily, under charges of extortion, forgery and others, based on a news report published on February 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were identified as the newspaper’s zonal news editor, Sandeep Sharma and correspondent Sunil Brar, who were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of security agent Vikram Singh at Ambala Cantonment police station on Monday.

However, two other scribes working for the newspaper — district bureau chief Ujjwal Sharma and correspondent Pawan Kumar, have also applied for an anticipatory bail before a local court along with the duo.

Sub-inspector Vikram said in order to provide benefit to an accused booked in an attempted murder case of February, the scribes have published the news item based on false facts.

“No official version was sought for the said news that was against the evidential fact. Two days ago, I met Brar and told him not to publish such news in public interest. He asked me to arrange money through police stations, else such news will be published in the future as well,” the sub-inspector said in his statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The news item quoted above relates to the arrest of one Manish of Lal Kurti for allegedly attacking an elderly couple in Punjabi Mohalla on February 24. The police claimed to have arrested him near Swastik Chowk, while the newspaper published that it was rather Manish’s mother who took him to the police station for committing the crime.

In their application through advocate Rohit Jain, the petitioners have alleged that they have been “falsely implicated” due to “political pressure” as they “have exposed the corruption and wrong doings of the elected government… that has offended the officials who have got the false FIR registered…”

The plea added that due to “such unfavourable news items,” a campaign was being run on social media over the last few days to boycott the newspaper. Jain said the notice of the bail application has been issued to the police for July 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police Jashadeep Singh Randhawa said no arrest has been made and the matter is under investigation.

Speaking on behalf of the publication, Mahesh Kumar, editor, Haryana, said that they are seeking legal advice on the case.

Opposition condemns move

“This is an attempt to suppress the voice of the fourth pillar of democracy. Not only was the case registered in an arbitrary manner, raids were also made at the newspaper’s office and Brar’s residence. Why not first arrest those absconding after committing murder?,” Jain, also Haryana Congress treasurer said.

Aam Aadmi Party’s north zone convener Chitra Sarwara also condemned the development, saying, “This is a misuse of legal framework to muzzle the press. A campaign was being run on social media against the newspaper and it seems that this case is part of it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In September last year, Sharma and Brar were booked for an alleged error in a report related to the arrest of a purported ISI-linked terrorist by the Punjab Police in Ambala. Brar was arrested from his office and was released on regular bail, after court found no substance in the police allegations.