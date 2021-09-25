Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sculptor Jitu Patel gives presentation at Chandigarh government museum

Patel was invited by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi for an audio-visual presentation of his sculptures
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 02:56 AM IST
Sculptor Jeetu Patel during the audio-video visual presentation on his work at Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Eminent sculptor Jitu Patel emphasised that simplicity was the ultimate form of beauty in an interesting audio-visual presentation of his sculptures at the Government Museum in Sector 10 on Friday.

Patel was invited by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi. Trained in applied arts from MS University, Baroda, Patel has exhibited across the country and abroad, and has participated in a number of workshops.

“I took great interest in the clay creations by potters in his village as well as the rhythms of nature which later inspired me to create abstract forms,” said Patel.

Welcoming the sculptor, chairman of the Akademi Bheem Malhotra said more interactions with artistes will be organised in the museum in times to come.

