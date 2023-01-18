SDM gets additional charge of Ludhiana RTA

: The Punjab transport department has given additional charge of Regional Transport Authority, Ludhiana, to sub-divisional magistrate, Samrala after the office was left vacant following the arrest of RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal by Punjab Vigilance Bureau on graft charges.

Dhaliwal was suspended following the arrest on January 6.

The Punjab transport department issued orders on January 16, directing SDM, Samrala Kuldeep Bawa to take additional charge of the RTA until independent charge is not given to any officer.

Bawa assumed the charge on Tuesday.

Public at receiving end

In the absence of RTA and motor vehicle inspector, people have to return without getting their work done.

Around 17,000 files related to driving licence and registration certificate (RC), have been pending since the RTA’s arrest.

Any work related to driving licence and RC is approved by RTA’s online login ID which remained logged off for more than a week after Dhaliwal’s arrest following which the requests of backlog of RC, learning licence, renewal and duplicate driving licence, new RC, registration of new vehicles, vehicle transfer, passing of vehicles, national permit and Punjab permit are pending in the ID of Clerk and RTA.

Paramjit Singh, a resident of Tibba, said, “I want to sell my car, but it was stuck due to the absence of RTA as I was unable to get RC transferred.”

Sarbjit Singh, a transporter from Ludhiana said, “my three commercial vehicles are stationed at my place waiting for passing. Without it, I’m not allowed to enter other states and load material. I’m facing financial loss due to this inconvenience.”

Daily 600-650 photographs are taken for driving licence at all three driving test tracks of the district. Due to the absence of RTA, it remained pending for his approval.

Meanwhile, the state transport commissioner said that the department has written to principal secretary and additional chief secretary to chief minister Bhagwant Mann for appointment of Ludhiana RTA and MVI.

