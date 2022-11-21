Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Search on for trekker after avalanche near Friendship Peak in Himachal’s Kullu

Search on for trekker after avalanche near Friendship Peak in Himachal’s Kullu

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Trekker from Shimla was hit by avalanche just 20 metres short of summit of Friendship Peak near tourist resort of Manali on Saturday

A rescue team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, was sent on a mission to find the trekker, Ashutosh Himta, on Monday morning. (Representative photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A rescue team on Monday resumed the search for a trekker from Shimla who went missing after being hit by an avalanche just 20 metres short of the summit of Friendship Peak near Manali in Kullu district on Saturday.

Also read: Missing US trekker found dead in forest near Dharamshala

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the missing trekker, Ashutosh Himta, belongs to Deha area in Chopal sub division of Shimla district, along with his two friends, Sachin and Sahil, started hiking to the 5,289-metre Friendship Peak on November 17.

On Saturday morning, the trekkers were near the summit when the avalanche struck. While Ashutosh fell down from the edge of the mountain after being hit by the avalanche, his friends had a narrow escape.

His friends tried to look for him but returned to Manali later in the day and reported the matter to the police.

Manali sub-divisional magistrate Surender Thakur said that a rescue team, comprising police personnel and five mountaineers from the Adventure Tour Operators Association, was despatched on Sunday morning to trace the trekker but it couldn’t reach the spot.

“A team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, was sent on a search mission on Monday morning,” he said.

Rescue at the altitude is challenging, particularly during the day, due to the danger of avalanches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP