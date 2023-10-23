Search operation at Punjab railway stations: 8 detained, 2 held

With festival season around the corner, Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) at and around all railway stations, markets and other crowded areas across the state.

The CASO, carried out on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, was conducted from 1 pm to 5 pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special director general of police (special DGP) law and order Arpit Shukla said police teams have detained eight persons for questioning, while two persons were arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, police teams have checked 10,898 two-wheelers during the operation, of which 42 were impounded and 699 were issued challans.

The CASO, carried out on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, was conducted from 1 pm to 5 pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts, under which police teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations. Later in the evening, police teams also conducted checking of two-wheelers from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said all CPs/SSPs were asked to deploy maximum number of police teams under the supervision of DSP/SP-rank officers in their respective jurisdictions to make this operation successful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had also strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of the operation.

The special DGP said around 506 police teams, involving over 5,000 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations, markets and other crowded areas in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them. Over 5,584 people were checked during the operation conducted at over 130 railway stations, and other places in the state, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON