chandigarh news

Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case

Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor’s house in Sector 12, Panchkula
The suspects also admitted to committing two other thefts in Panchkula. (Representative image)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula 

 Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of 1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor’s house in Sector 12, Panchkula. 

The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one Akash, 21, a resident of Khadak Mangoli, was nabbed. 

The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh, told police that the thieves entered his house from the roof on July 3 and stole the cash and jewellery worth 35 lakh.

The FIR was lodged under Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

He said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.

