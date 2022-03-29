Second day of bankers’ strike: Transactions worth crores hit in Ludhiana
With the nationwide strike called by central trade unions being continued by the bank employees on the second consecutive day, banking services have a direct bearing as transactions worth hundreds of crores have been affected on a daily basis in the industrial hub of the state.
Lambasting the Union government over its alleged anti-public policies and privatisation of public sectors, the bank employees continued the protest outside Canara bank near Bharat Nagar chowk on Tuesday.
Different associations of bank employees, including All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) extended support to the same.
Naresh Gaur, secretary, Punjab Bank Employees Federation (PBEF), said the bank employees will report for duty from Wednesday onwards.
The protesting employees said the rights of workers are being attacked by the union government and on the other hand, those who exploit the workers are being benefitted by the government.
The joint platform of central trade unions and other trade unions have placed the 12-point charter of demands before the government, including withdrawal of new labour codes, stop privatisation of public sectors, including banks, equal pay for equal work for the contractual employees, stop recruiting employees on outsourcing basis and others.
