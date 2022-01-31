Second training of election staff held across 14 locations in Ludhiana

A second training for election staff was held on Sunday across 14 different locations in the district. District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma visited three training venues, encouraging the staff to perform their duties with devotion and honesty.

The training was aimed at preparing the staff for the entire election process including handling of electronic voting machines (EVM) and understanding the voter-verified paper audit trail method.

The DEO, during his visit to venues at SCD Government College, Kundan Vidya Mandir and Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, said the officials allocated election duty should take pride in their work.

He said three more training sessions have been scheduled for the coming days, before circling back to the importance of the task.

The training of election staff at venues including AS Modern School, Khanna, Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Khanna Road, Malwa Central College Of Education for Women, Swami Ganga Giri Senior Secondary School, Raikot, among others.