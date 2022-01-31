Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Second training of election staff held across 14 locations in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Second training of election staff held across 14 locations in Ludhiana

A second training for election staff was held on Sunday across 14 different locations in Ludhiana; DEO Varinder Kumar Sharma visited three training venues, encouraging the staff to perform their duties with devotion and honesty
Officials holding a training session for the election staff at Samarla in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A second training for election staff was held on Sunday across 14 different locations in the district. District election officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma visited three training venues, encouraging the staff to perform their duties with devotion and honesty.

The training was aimed at preparing the staff for the entire election process including handling of electronic voting machines (EVM) and understanding the voter-verified paper audit trail method.

The DEO, during his visit to venues at SCD Government College, Kundan Vidya Mandir and Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, said the officials allocated election duty should take pride in their work.

He said three more training sessions have been scheduled for the coming days, before circling back to the importance of the task.

The training of election staff at venues including AS Modern School, Khanna, Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Khanna Road, Malwa Central College Of Education for Women, Swami Ganga Giri Senior Secondary School, Raikot, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP