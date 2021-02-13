Second vaccine shot set to be administered in Chandigarh

IND USA
As many as 265 identified beneficiaries are to take the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday
By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:49 AM IST

As many as 265 identified beneficiaries are to take the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine as the drive enters the next phase in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The first dose was given on January 16 and the second is recommended to be administered within four to six weeks.

Of 23,003 people from priority groups to be vaccinated, only 8,129 have received the first dose so far, the UT health department data shows.

The priority groups, including health workers, cops and municipal staff, have shown hesitancy, prompting the authorities to launch counselling sessions for them.

The central government has also deputed VK Singh, additional secretary, textile, to monitor the vaccination drive in the city.

“The deputed officer visited a few health facilities and interacted with the doctors and directed them to increase educational activities for removing hesitancy among frontline workers. He on Friday briefed the UT administrator about his discussions with various health institutions,” a senior health official said.

Deepak Chawla, nodal officer, Covid vaccination, GMCH, Sector 32, said that besides routine messages reminding the inoculated persons to receive the second dose, phone calls have also been made to them to ensure they turn up for vaccination again.

The PGIMER is expected to start administering the second dose from next week. “The focus is on covering all registered individuals for the first dose, and then starting giving the second dose. It may take some time,” said Dr SS Pandav, chairman, Covid-19 vaccination committee.

Meanwhile, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has directed the health institutes to increase the vaccine coverage rate in the city.

“The city has received around 1,21,850 doses of Covishield and all efforts may be made to enhance vaccination rating. All the 14 sites must be fully functional and there should be a campaign to remove hesitancy from the minds of the persons regarding the vaccination,” an official release stated.

The administrator has directed all health institutions to ensure that all OPDs become fully functional and the status is restored to the pre-pandemic days.

