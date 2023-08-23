Chandigarh: Looking for medicines online, piles patient loses 1.5 lakh

A Sector 28 resident suffering from piles fell prey to online fraudsters who wiped clean ₹1.58 lakh from his bank accounts after he turned to the internet for home delivery of medicines.

A Chandigarh resident was duped of ₹ 1.58 lakh in a cyber fraud. (HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Sajeevan, in his police complaint, said he saw an advertisement on Facebook regarding treatment of piles, following which he contacted the phone number mentioned therein.

The person who attended the call, listed as “Arshveestgh” in Truecaller, a caller-identification app, shared another contact number with him.

On calling that number, he was asked to download AnyDesk, a remote access app, on his mobile phone and transfer ₹2 to a bank account. He followed the instructions and after sometime, a total of ₹1.58 lakh were withdrawn from his two bank accounts linked to his phone.

Acting on his complaint, the cyber cell police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}