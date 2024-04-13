Sector 5 firing case: NIA court extends detention of three accused to 180 days

A special NIA court has extended the detention of three accused in the Sector-5 firing case from 90 to 180 days. Also, the NIA court sent accused Amritpal, alias Gujjar; Sarabjeet Singh, alias Sarbu; and Prem Singh to judicial custody, with a direction to be produced before the court from NIA/police custody by way of video conferencing on April 30, along with their co-accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On January 19, operatives of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Goldy Brar had allegedly fired at a businesssman’s residence in Sector 5. Later that day, he had received a WhatsApp call from an international number to pay ₹2 crore as protection money to Brar.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A total of eight accused have been arrested in the case so far.

An application was filed by the prosecution, seeking extension of period of investigation and judicial custody of accused Gurwinder Singh, alias Laddy; Kashi Singh, alias Harry; and Shubham Kumar Giri from 90 to 180 days as per the provision of Section 43-D (2)(b) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The court ordered, “In view of the averments made in the application and the report of the investigating officer, indicating the progress of the investigation, there are specific reasons mentioned for further detention of the accused beyond period of 90 days, as more time would be required to conclude the investigation, as earlier period of custody was with the Chandigarh Police, and the case was transferred to the NIA only later.”

It added: “In view of the said averments and the report of the public prosecutor, the period of detention of the above accused is extended from 90 to 180 days.”

Also, the court sent accused Amritpal, alias Gujjar; Sarabjeet Singh, alias Sarbu; and Prem Singh to judicial custody, with a direction to be produced before the court from NIA/police custody by way of video conferencing on April 30, along with their co-accused.