Sector-17 rejuvenation: Chandigarh admn sets April 15 deadline for completion of four works

After repeated missed deadlines, some features of UT administration’s ambitious Sector-17 rejuvenation plan may finally be ready by the second week of April. Th 30x30 metre map of Chandigarh is being engraved in front of Neelam Theatre, Sector 17, using metal, stone and concrete. (HT File Photo)

In the works since 2018, the rejuvenation project was first expected to be completed by December 2021. But nearly 15 months later, 50% work on the ₹30-crore project has yet to be completed. As such, the UT administration had pushed its deadline to December 2023.

But for four works at the Sector-17 plaza, it has fixed a deadline of April 15.

These include a new fountain, street furniture, uniform lighting and a 30x30 metre map of Chandigarh, which is being engraved in front of Neelam Theatre using metal, stone and concrete.

Apart from these features, the holistic plan includes vibrant landscaping, new pavements and plantation to revamp the Sector-17 Plaza. Also being set up are an open-air theatre near Bank Square and a 180-metre tabletop pathway for pedestrians behind Neelam Cinema.

Only two projects have been completed so far — the Urban Park next to the football stadium and the Pedestrian Underpass that connects Sector 17 to Rose Garden, Sector 16. Both have been set up at a cost of ₹9 crore each.

The first deadline for the completion of the project was December 2021 and the second was December 2022.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “The project is being executed under three phases. The said four works will be completed by April 15. The work was stopped for a few days due to the G20 meeting.”

No food court, sculptures

Ojha further said the previously planned food court will not be coming up, as Sector 17 was a no-vending zone and only shopkeepers who own shops can sell eatables outside their premises. “Also, we will not be installing sculptures at the plaza. But the furniture has been procured and will be installed soon. Along with landscaping, we are hopeful of completing the entire project by December 2023,” he added.

