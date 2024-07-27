Sector-20, Panchkula, residents running pillar to post to save ‘mango orchard’

The decision of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to auction 14.55 acres of land-- ‘mango orchard’--has left the residents of Sector 20 running from pillar to post of government offices, in a bid to save the area having fruit trees. Chief administrator HSVP, Panchkula, TL Satyaparkash, said, “The land is of HSVP which is being auctioned. We can look into the issue but none of the residents have approached us with this grievance. (HT representational image)

HSVP on July 28, is holding an auction in which 14.55 acres of land is also listed to go under the hammer for Group Housing in Sector 20. The residents have decided to opt for silent protests at auction site if the HSVP does not reconsider it plans.

Sector 20, Panchkula, having about 150 housing societies, has large number of multistoried buildings. The ‘mango orchard’ is spread over 20 acres in the mid of Sector 20. Every year the HSVP auction mango trees. The residents urged the Haryana government to review the decision of auction the land.

It may be mentioned that earlier too HSVP had approved Ashiana Scheme on October 1, 2020. Even then the residents had filed representations to save the green belt. After which, during an inspection by the wildlife department in 2023 the presence of peacocks in the area was also established.

“Cutting of fruit trees is banned,” said Randhir Singh, a retired government official of Sector 20. He said, “About two years back, HSVP had floated tenders to construct EWS flats plus some commercial space over some 7 acres of the 20 acres Mango Orchard. Though the RTI, I had got information which shows that they are violating norms as a result of which last year HSVP had cancelled the tenders and now looking for a site in Kharak Mangoli village.”

“The Haryana Government’s decision to demolish the lush green Mango Orchard and convert it into Group Housing GH38A is not only environmentally detrimental but also highlights the failure of government policies. Despite extensive efforts by the residents, there has been no positive response from the authorities,” said Akhil Goel, Sector 20 resident.

Vice president of Sector 20 Resident Welfare Association, Yoginder Kwatra, said,“The orchard is not only home to fruit-bearing trees but also the national bird, the peacock. The HSVP is taking a step that is tantamount to destroying a national heritage and biodiversity. This decision blatantly disregards the importance of environmental and wildlife conservation. A wildlife inspector had even reported on-site that the peacocks should be protected and the mango orchard should be fenced, but this report was ignored by the government.”

