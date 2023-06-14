Panchkula: Father-son duo booked for sexually harassing neighbour

Police booked a Sector-20 resident and his son for allegedly passing lewd comments at a neighbour and threatening her.

The woman alleged that the father-son duo had earlier on June 9 barged into her house in Panchkula and thrashed her pet dog. (Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Subash and his son Arjun.

The complainant, who lives with her mother, alleged that the duo had been passing lewd comments at her for a while now. She added that they recently also threatened to kill her.

She alleged that the father-son duo had earlier on June 9 barged into her house and thrashed her pet dog. When she intervened, they assaulted her as well as her 75-year-old mother with a stick. He had, however, later apologised to her, following which she withdrew her complaint.

After they threatened her again, the woman decided to lodge a complaint. A case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}