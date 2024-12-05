Sector-26 twin blasts: Chandigarh Police to seek remand of accused

Police are set to secure the remand of Vinay and Ajit, the two key accused in the November 26 twin blasts outside two Sector-26 bar-cum-lounges, following their production from Hisar on Friday. Both accused, natives of Hisar, were previously taken into custody by the Haryana STF after a dramatic encounter and were placed under a two-day remand by Haryana Police. Police are set to secure the remand of Vinay and Ajit, the two key accused in the November 26 twin blasts outside two Sector-26 bar-cum-lounges, following their production from Hisar on Friday. (HT File Photo)

The police are now planning to round up individuals who were part of an extensive network possibly involved in planning, arranging weapons, and assembling explosives. Involvement of multiple individuals behind the execution of this crime is suspected. Investigation has revealed that gangster Randeep Malik played a central role in orchestrating the blast, directing the accused to the locations for collecting explosives and weapons. Malik, who facilitated the provision of all necessary resources, had told them that the attack was driven by personal enmity.

Police have revealed that the accused obtained a pistol from Sahil, a resident of Petwar village in Hisar, who is currently lodged at Jind jail for murder charges. Haryana Police will now seek Sahil’s remand in connection with the case. The pistols were handed over in a village near Rohtak, while the bombs were procured in Karnal, delivered to the accused in a packet.

Sources indicate that the accused were paid in advance and promised being settled abroad in exchange for carrying out the operation. Police suspect that the blast was intended to spread fear and extort money, allegedly executed with the approval of designated terrorist Goldy Brar. Malik, a native of Jind, instructed the accused to switch off their phones during the attack and flee to Hisar temporarily and subsequently to Rajasthan. He even arranged direct communication between Brar and the accused.

Malik has a criminal history, with charges of assault and intimidation registered against him in 2011 under Sections 323, 325, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kurukshetra police station. He reportedly moved to the USA in 2015.

Sources indicate that Malik has been a key figure in recruiting young individuals from districts like Hisar and Bhiwani into the criminal network. The duo lobbed bombs first at Seville Bar Lounge, owned by Punjabi rapper Badshah, and then at De’Orra Dance Bar, approximately 30 m away, between 3.15 am and 3.30 am on November 26.