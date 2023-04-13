Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh woman caught with banned injections jailed for 12 years

Chandigarh woman caught with banned injections jailed for 12 years

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 13, 2023 01:51 AM IST

During sentencing, the woman prayed for leniency, stating that she was a first-time offender; she had a daughter and a visually impaired son, and there was no one in the family to look after them, as her husband was also in jail for the last six years

A Sector-38 resident, who was caught with 50 vials of restricted injections in January 2021, has been sentenced to 12-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

The police had found 50 vials of banned injections, including 28 of 10 ml pheniramine maleate and 22 of 2 ml buprenorphine, on the woman’s person. (Getty images)
The convict, Deepa, aged 34, has also been fined 1.20 lakh.

In January 2021, a police team was on patrol duty in Sector 39, when they noticed the woman coming from Sectors 39/40-55/56 Chowk. On spotting the cops, she had turned around abruptly and sped up her gait. But the police team stopped her and on frisking her, found 50 vials of banned injections, including 28 of 10 ml pheniramine maleate and 22 of 2 ml buprenorphine, on her person.

As the prosecution proved its case, the court of additional district and sessions judge Rajeev K Beri convicted her under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

During sentencing, Deepa prayed for leniency, stating that she was a first-time offender. She had a daughter and a visually impaired son, and there was no one in the family to look after them, as her husband was also in jail for the last six years.

However, the judge observed, “Recovery of commercial quantity of 44.5 gm of contraband containing buprenorphine from the conscious possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat her with leniency. It may give wrong signals to society, thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances that are hazardous, damaging and are potential reasons for spoiling youth.”

Topics
