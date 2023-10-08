Secure better price for agriculture produce through trading: Dhankhar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday underscored the pivotal role of farmers in the country’s economy. While addressing the gathering as a chief guest during the inauguration of the three-day Agricultural Development Fair-2023 at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar, Dhankhar stressed that their actions would determine whether India could celebrate its centenary of Independence in 2047 and become the world’s leading nation.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar plays traditional musical instruments at the Krishi Vikas Mela organised at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar on Sunday. His wife Sudesh Dhankhar also seen.

He urged farmers to secure better prices for their agricultural produce through trading. The Vice-President emphasised the importance of enhancing the value of agricultural products through trading, encouraging farmers to sell their produce directly in the market.

He encouraged farmers to take advantage of government schemes and increase their income.

He also urged them to embrace technological advancements and innovations in agriculture, make use of government discounts on agricultural equipment, and benefit from subsidies on new tractors to boost production.

Recognising the achievements of Indian athletes in the Asian Games, the Vice-President lauded Haryana’s contribution, stating that Haryana athletes had secured one-third of the medals. He highlighted the unique quality of Haryana’s dairy products, emphasising that Haryana’s milk, ghee, and curd had no equals.

Agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said that with the advanced technologies being provided by Chaudhary Charan Singh University, the farmers in Haryana are excelling not only in crop production but in the other endeavours as well.

“Farmers are making significant strides in animal husbandry, fish farming, vegetable cultivation, mushroom cultivation, and are bolstering their income through successful beekeeping endeavours. Furthermore, they have successfully reclaimed 27,000 acres of salt-affected land in the state. To prioritise water conservation and boost agricultural production, the budget has been increased, with the state government providing an 85% subsidy for promoting drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation among farmers,” he added.

He also disclosed that an allocation of ₹830 crore has been designated for farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpayi Yojana.

“The animal husbandry department is actively enhancing facilities for farmers, contributing to Haryana’s second-ranking position in the country’s milk production,” Dalal added.

