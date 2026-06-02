Security amped up in Amritsar ahead of Op Bluestar anniversary

Security has been beefed up in Amritsar ahead of the 42nd anniversary of Operation Bluestar, the army operation carried out in June 1984 to flush out militants from Golden Temple.

Paramilitary troops taking part in a flag march ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

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As many as 2,500 police personnel have been deployed in the city, along with five companies of central armed forces, including Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) to further bolster security arrangements.

While the main event of the anniversary will be held at Akal Takht on June 6, Sikh radical organisations, including Dal Khalsa, have planned a remembrance march on June 5 and called for a citywide bandh on June 6.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and warned that any anti-social or unlawful activity will be dealt with strictly. Through the week, police will carry out flag marches, and intensify patrolling and checkpoints across the city.

Even on Monday, the Amritsar commissionerate police conducted a massive flag march across all three zones of the city to strengthen peace, communal harmony and law and order.

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{{^usCountry}} The flag march was led by senior police officials, including DCP (City) Jagjit Singh Walia, DCP (Law and Order) Alam Vijay Singh and DCP (Investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh, along with officers and personnel from various wings of the police department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flag march was led by senior police officials, including DCP (City) Jagjit Singh Walia, DCP (Law and Order) Alam Vijay Singh and DCP (Investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh, along with officers and personnel from various wings of the police department. {{/usCountry}}

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During the march, police teams visited sensitive areas, major markets, bus stands, railway stations and other public places to review security arrangements. Senior officers also interacted with shopkeepers, representatives of business establishments and local residents, urging them to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony in the city.

Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the Amritsar Police remained fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen. He cautioned that certain mischievous elements may attempt to spread misinformation or rumours through social media and other platforms and urged people not to believe or circulate unverified reports. Citizens were advised to rely only on official sources for authentic information.

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He said rumours created unnecessary fear and tension in society, which can adversely affect the law-and-order situation. He appealed to residents to act responsibly and refrain from forwarding provocative, misleading or unverified content.

During the flag march, police officials also urged citizens to immediately inform the nearest police station or police control room if they notice any suspicious person, object or activity.