Security breach in Chandigarh as protesters break through barricades, reach near governor’s house

A major security breach was reported as supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) broke through the police barricades and marched towards the Punjab governor’s residence, demanding the release of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikhs prisoners, on Wednesday.

Chaos near the gaushala chowk in Sector 45, Chandigarh, as members of Waris Punjab De and other Sikh organisations marched towards the Punjab CM and governor’s residence. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

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The protesters, raising slogans, had started their march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali. UT police had put up barricades gaushala chowk in Sector 45 but the protesters pushed through the barricades and continued their march towards the Punjab chief minister’s official residence and the governor’s house.

Police attempted to disperse the crowd by using water cannons, but the move failed to halt the march. During the confrontation, some protesters climbed atop the water cannon vehicle and damaged its hose after turning it towards police personnel. The ensuing scuffle left several police personnel injured.

The situation escalated further when police carried out a mild baton charge. Protesters, however, continued moving forward, forcing their way through the security cordon and marching across several key roads before reaching the Sector 7-8 chowk, only minutes away from the governor and CM’s residence.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior police officers, including inspector general Pushpinder Singh, deputy inspector general Rajiv Ranjan and senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur, rushed to the protest site and held discussions with the demonstrators in an attempt to restore order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior police officers, including inspector general Pushpinder Singh, deputy inspector general Rajiv Ranjan and senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur, rushed to the protest site and held discussions with the demonstrators in an attempt to restore order. {{/usCountry}}

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Schoolchildren bear the brunt

The demonstration caused widespread disruption to traffic across Chandigarh during peak afternoon hours. Long queues of vehicles were reported on several arterial roads as traffic movement came to a standstill. Schoolchildren returning home were among those worst affected, with many buses and private vehicles remaining stuck in congestion for extended periods. Several commuters complained of delays of up to an hour, while motorists said they received little assistance in navigating alternate routes.

The protest has also raised questions over UT police’s security planning. Despite the sensitivity of the route leading to the CM’s residence and the governor’s house, protesters managed to reach close to the high-security zone after breaching the initial barricades. Observers questioned the absence of additional barricading and deployment at Sector 7-8 dividing chowk, a key access point that has previously been heavily secured during demonstrations.

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Addressing the gathering, Waris Punjab De leader Bapu Tarsem Singh said that peaceful protest is a constitutional right in a democracy and criticised the use of force against demonstrators.

Senior party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said that several Bandi Singhs have completed their sentences and the delays in their release raise serious concerns. He said that some prisoners have spent more time in jail than the sentences awarded to them and called for their immediate release.

Referring to Amritpal, Ayali said that continuing his detention after the expiry of the NSA was contrary to democratic and constitutional principles. He also said that Amritpal was being prevented from effectively representing his constituency and raising Punjab-related issues.

Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, who also addressed the gathering, warned that the agitation could be intensified if the demands are not addressed in the coming days. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to Navraj Singh Brar, joint principal secretary to the CM, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, the transfer of Amritpal from Dibrugarh jail in Assam to Punjab, along with several other related demands.

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Late at night, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur informed that an FIR has been registered against those who violated Sector 163 (prohibition on gathering of more than five persons) of Bharatiya Nagirk Suraksha Sanhita(BNSS). Under Section 173(1), police are legally required to record an information report when a cognisable offense (such as assault or severe injury during a protest clash) is reported.

The SSP said that more than 15 police personnel underwent medical treatment after suffering an injury during the protest as many carried weapons with them. “Our priority was to practice restraint and to avoid life loss and we were successful in doing so.”

She had been in constant touch with the organisers over the past week and had offered them permission to stage a sit-in at the designated protest site in Sector 25 or any other suitable venue. The organisers, however, remained firm on taking out a procession, she said, adding that the police did not permit it due to the likelihood of severe traffic disruption and inconvenience to the public.

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