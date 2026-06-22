Security breach in governor’s convoy in Samrala: Ambulance collides with SUV; 2 injured

A private vehicle breached a dedicated VIP lane and suddenly entered the convoy of Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Samrala, resulting in an accident that left two persons injured, police said on Monday.

A private vehicle breached a dedicated VIP lane and suddenly entered the convoy of Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Samrala, resulting in an accident that left two persons injured, police said on Monday. (HT Photo)

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The incident occurred near Ghulal toll plaza when the convoy was on its way from Chandigarh to Ludhiana.

As the convoy was passing through the VIP lane at the toll plaza, an Innova suddenly entered the convoy route. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the driver of the escort ambulance travelling with the convoy tried to apply brakes but lost control of the vehicle. The ambulance collided with the Innova.

The accident left emergency medical technician Gurjant Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, who was sitting in the ambulance, and Gurjit Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, who was travelling in the Innova, injured.

Following the incident, the Road Safety Force (SSF) shifted both injured persons to a government hospital in Samrala.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials are trying to determine how the Innova managed to enter the VIP lane and what led to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials are trying to determine how the Innova managed to enter the VIP lane and what led to the accident. {{/usCountry}}

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However, no vehicle in the convoy suffered major damage. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the toll plaza to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Inspector Harwinder Singh, SHO, Samrala police station, said that the private vehicle entered the VIP lane at the toll plaza due to which the ambulance coming from the rear crashed into it. He added that no formal complaint has been received from the injured persons.

Kataria travelled from Chandigarh to Ludhiana on Monday to attend a function and to meet BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Later, both of them flew to Delhi from Halwara airport along with other BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha members Vikramjit Sahney, Raghav Chadha, Tarun Chugh and others.

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