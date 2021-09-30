Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security cover to Capt’s advisers, OSDs withdrawn

The order signed by the ADGP, security, has names of 20 advisers and OSDs to Amarinder who had been provided positional security under his tenure
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The Punjab government on Wednesday withdrew more than 300 security personnel deployed with advisers and officers on special duty (OSDs) of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The order signed by the ADGP, security, has names of 20 advisers and OSDs to Amarinder who had been provided positional security under his tenure.

The orders read that the government has withdrawn all men from the security cover of Captain’s advisers --- T S Shergill, Raveen Thukral, Khubi Ram, Suresh Kumar, BIS Chahal, Atul Nanda, political secretary Major Amardeep Singh, OSDs Sandeep Singh Brar, Damanjit Singh Mohi, Sandeep Singh Bawa Sandhu, Ankit Bansal, Jagdeep Singh Sidhu, Gurmehar Singh Sekhon, Honey Sekhon, Vimal Sumbli, Karanbir Singh, Parmdiner Pal Singh Maan.

