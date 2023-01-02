Security forces bust narco-terror module, seize consignment meant for LeT offshoot TRF

The forces on Sunday busted another narco terror module from a village on the LoC in Tanghdar in north Kashmir and recovered arms, ammunition along with consignment of heroine.

Security forces on Sunday busted another narco-terror module from a village along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Tanghdar, and recovered arms, ammunition and a big consignment of heroin.

The police have arrested one person, identified as Umar Aziz, of Chatkadi village on the LoC.

“Narco-terror module busted in Kupwara by the police and army. Five pistols, 10 magazines, 77 rounds of ammunition, four grenades and 9.45 kg of heroin have been recovered...arrested accused (identified as) Umar Aziz from Chatkadi Karnah area. Case registered, further investigation in progress,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The police had received intel that a consignment of arms and drugs were smuggled by two persons of the village, officials said, following which 6 JAK Rifles of the Indian Army and the police launched a joint operation.

The arrested person admitted during interrogation that he had received the arms, ammunition and drugs along with another person who is still at large, the police said.

Investigations revealed that the consignment was meant for The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.