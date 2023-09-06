2 terrorists gunned down in Poonch, infiltration bid foiled

Security forces gunned down two terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mandi area of Poonch district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

Jammu based defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal said, “Two terrorists were observed crossing the LoC and entering Indian territory on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Mandi area. A joint operation was launched by army and police to intercept the terrorists. The terrorists, while using hostile terrain, dense jungle and steep gradient to their advantage, brought down heavy fire on the troops. In the firefight which continued till Wednesday, both the terrorists were eliminated.”

He said that the body of one of the terrorists along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. “Search operation for recovering body of second terrorist is in progress,” he added.

On Monday, security forces had killed a terrorist while a policeman and a soldier were injured during an encounter in Gali Sohab area of Chassana in Reasi district.

On September 3, Army had successfully destroyed an IED in the same region.