Security gaps at PGI: Shortfalls in personnel, CCTV functionality spark concern

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh currently faces a shortfall in its security personnel. The institution relies on a total of 558 outsourced security staff and 118 permanent members. In contrast, renowned medical facilities like AIIMS in Delhi boast a robust security team of approximately 3000 guards.

An official from PGI has indicated that they’ve submitted a proposal to recruit an additional 350 security guards. Notably, they have raised the concerns several times to get potential new hires.

PGI director Dr Vivek Lal, affirmed that they will indeed present the issue of security shortages in the standing finance committee agenda.

As per information from sources, the security department keeps a log detailing unusual incidents captured by CCTV cameras. Remarkably, the majority of entries in this log pertain to guards missing from their assigned duty points.

Preferring to remain anonymous, a security guard revealed that there are instances where people are allowed into wards without entry passes due to a humane approach. He explained that individuals often forget their cards when going out for medication or tests.

The guard emphasised the challenges of being overly strict in a hospital setting, as patients and their attendants may engage in heated arguments when faced with such restrictions during their treatment.

The security of PGI relies heavily on both security guards and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Unfortunately, neither of the security method is fully operational, with recent fire incidents in the Nehru hospital building rendering 50% of the cameras are non-functional and shortage of security staff.

As a consequence, patients and their attendants frequently fall prey to thefts. This issue gained attention following a recent incident where an unidentified woman administered an unknown injection to a patient in the septic labour room (SLR) ward on the third floor of Block-D.

Attendant with the patient claimed that there were no security guards and the family also pointed fingers at PGI security.

As per a PGI official, the control room situated in the Nehru hospital building oversees 198 cameras. Additionally, certain departments have their independent CCTV cameras. Following the fire incident in the Nehru building, a total of 70 cameras were inoperable, but 21 have been restored after undergoing repairs.

In addition to this, there are 64 cameras in the Trauma Centre, 39 in the Advanced Paediatric Centre, and 64 in the Nehru Hospital Extension. These cameras are under 24X7 surveillance, and certain departments engage in dual monitoring by having their independently installed CCTV systems as well.

The official spokesperson of PGI, medical superintendent Dr Vipin Kaushal, mentioned that certain cameras in the Nehru hospital building are currently non-operational due to the recent fire incident and are undergoing repairs.

