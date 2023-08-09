Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Security guard held for murdering wife in Yamunanagar

Security guard held for murdering wife in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Aug 09, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The victim lived in Yamunanagar with her two sons after having separated from the accused a few years ago

Police arrested a 45-year-old security guard for allegedly killing his wife in Yamunanagar’s Ansal Town Society.

The deceased, who has been identified as Naresh Devi, 42, lived with her two sons after having separated from the accused a few years ago.

Probe officials said the accused, Rajesh Kumar, was working as a security guard in the same society for the last two months and was living in the flats for EWS category.

The murder came to light when the man was questioned by the neighbours about the cries for help coming from his wife’s house just as he was stepping out. He confessed to having slit his wife’s throat, following which police were informed.

The woman’s family members, who live in Ambala, were informed about the incident. Her brother Praveen Kumar in a statement told police that his brother-in-law would often beat his sister and the two had separated years ago.

On Kumar’s complaint, a murder case was registered at Jagadhri Sadar police station against Rajesh.

Sharing details, Jagadhari Sadar station house officer inspector Kusum Bala said, “The body was sent for autopsy and the accused was arrested. The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered and a probe is underway.”

