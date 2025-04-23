Menu Explore
Mohali: Security guard robbed of bike at gunpoint in Phase 3B2

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 23, 2025 10:38 AM IST

Kumbra village resident was waiting for his sister near Chawla Chowk around 7.50 pm on Monday when two men came on a bike and pointed a gun at him, taking away his bike

A security guard was robbed of his motorcycle at gunpoint near Chawla Chowk in Mohali on Monday evening, police said.

The bike was recovered from Kharar on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Acting swiftly, police recovered the vehicle from Kharar on Tuesday. However, the search continues for the robbers.

Complainant Pargat Singh, a resident of Kumbra village, who works as a security guard in an industrial unit in Phase 7, Industrial Area, told police that he was waiting to receive his sister near Chawla Chowk around 7.50 pm, when two bike-borne men approached him.

While the rider asked him for directions to the Phase 3B2 market, the pillion rider pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot. Fearing for his life, Singh handed over his motorcycle to the pillion rider, who then drove off with his two-wheeler.

DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal said a distress call was received on helpline number 112 about the robbed motorcycle around 8 pm, following which a police team was despatched to the site. CCTV footage from nearby locations was reviewed, and the motorcycle was recovered from Kharar the following evening.

A case under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Security guard robbed of bike at gunpoint in Phase 3B2
