Mohali: Security guard robbed of bike at gunpoint in Phase 3B2

Kumbra village resident was waiting for his sister near Chawla Chowk around 7.50 pm on Monday when two men came on a bike and pointed a gun at him, taking away his bike
A security guard was robbed of his motorcycle at gunpoint near Chawla Chowk in Mohali on Monday evening, police said.
Acting swiftly, police recovered the vehicle from Kharar on Tuesday. However, the search continues for the robbers.
Complainant Pargat Singh, a resident of Kumbra village, who works as a security guard in an industrial unit in Phase 7, Industrial Area, told police that he was waiting to receive his sister near Chawla Chowk around 7.50 pm, when two bike-borne men approached him.
While the rider asked him for directions to the Phase 3B2 market, the pillion rider pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot. Fearing for his life, Singh handed over his motorcycle to the pillion rider, who then drove off with his two-wheeler.
DSP Prithvi Singh Chahal said a distress call was received on helpline number 112 about the robbed motorcycle around 8 pm, following which a police team was despatched to the site. CCTV footage from nearby locations was reviewed, and the motorcycle was recovered from Kharar the following evening.
A case under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered.