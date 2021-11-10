Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security in J&K has deteriorated: Mehbooba

Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:23 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that security situation in J&K has deteriorated following the fresh killings in Srinagar in the last two days.

On Monday evening, militants had gunned down a Kashmiri salesman in the old city area of Srinagar, the second targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Security situation in J&K has deteriorated to an extent where not a week goes by when an innocent doesn’t lose his life.Unfortunate that despite repressive measures taken in name of security, people are being killed & have no sense of dignity or normalcy. Condolences to his family,” Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet.

The police on Saturday night had said that unidentified gunmen fired on Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar. Khan, a resident of Bandipore, worked in the dry fruit shop of Roshan Lal Mawa, a Kashmiri Pandit businessman who returned to the Valley in 2018 and set up his business.

On Sunday night, militants had killed a 29-year-old police constable, Tawseef Ahmad Wani, in the Batamaloo area .

This is the 13th targeted killing in Kashmir since October 1, including those of five non-local labourers. Multiple gunfights broke out during operations by security forces to identify those responsible for the attacks. Of the 11 people killed in October, seven were in Srinagar.

After the fresh two killings, the security around the city has been further beefed up. Fresh checking points have been established in the city.

