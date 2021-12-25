Security tightened after Ludhiana court complex blast

It took a bomb blast, and the loss of two lives to rouse the police from its deep slumber and tighten security at the district court on Friday.

With the crème de la crème of politics, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju, visiting the spot, the court complex, which was earlier at the mercy of two defunct door-frame metal detectors and a handful of police personnel was turned into a mighty fortress. A four-layered defence was put up in the Mini Secretariat with the police personnel going as far as to scan advocates’ tiffins before allowing them to enter the premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All advocates, and accused persons being brought to court were frisked before being granted entry.

Though courts resumed on Friday, the spot where the bomb exploded was sealed by police personnel and other investigating agencies. All senior officers with the force were deputed at the court complex on security duty.

The police have also frisked the accused brought to the court for the hearing. The police allowed very few visitors to enter the court complex who had court hearings on Friday. In most of the cases, advocates appeared in courts on behalf of the litigants. With the courts’ winter vacations, all courts will be closed from Saturday which will give agencies time to investigate. The police also closed some of the entry points to the court complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the cops busy probing the blasts, most complainants turning up at the commissioner’s office had to return as most officers were on VVIP duty. Police commissioner, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that security had been beefed up at the court complex and other public places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON