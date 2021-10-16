Security tightened, Ravana also frisked at Dussehra Melas in Ludhiana

With the police tightening security across the city, not even the demon king, Ravana, who was the guest of honour for the day, was allowed to take his place at different Dussehra fairs without a thorough frisking on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite the enhanced security, pickpockets had a heyday as several people attending the jam-packed fairs reported missing wallets and mobile phones, particularly at the Daresi and Upkar Nagar grounds.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said foolproof security had been put in place across the city. Three gazetted officers were on security duty since 6 am and three high-ranking officers, including the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and joint commissioner of police, were deputed at the three main Dussehra fairs at Daresi, Jamalpur and Rajguru Nagar, while one gazetted officer each was present at other locations. Around 2,000 police personnel were deputed across the 23 locations where Ravana effigies were burnt, while dog squads and anti-sabotage teams carried out thorough inspections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police control room motorcycle squads and station house officers were also asked to keep vigil in their respective areas.

The traffic police had a tough time regulating the heavy flow of vehicles. The police had barricaded the roads in the afternoon and did not allow any heavy vehicles to enter. Three-wheelers and four wheelers heading toward Daresi from Dr BL Kapoor Memorial hospital were stopped and even two-wheelers were not allowed to pass in the evening.

A public parking was set up at the Dr BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital and a multilevel parking was made functional at the municipal corporation.

Traffic was diverted from Old Sabji Mandi near Dr BL Kapoor Memorial Hospital, Malganj Chowk, Books Market Road, Ved Mandir Chowk, T-Point Kila Mohalla, Shivpuri Road and Ghada Bhan Chowk to avoid jams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}