Seeking regularisation, Haryana sanitation workers begin two-day statewide strike

continues to press for their demand of regularisation of services for contractual employees, the sanitation workers (safai karamcharis) announced a two-day statewide strike starting Monday.

(HT File)

As per the information, sanitation workers will proceed with a sit-in and hunger strike outside the municipal corporation offices across the state to voice their opposition to the contractual employment system.

Speaking of the same, Rohtak Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh president Sanjay Bablan said they have begun their sit-in outside the city’s municipal corporation office.

“Our 15,000 sanitation workers, who were recruited through direct contract, have been working for many years and the government has assured us to regularise their service and end the contractual system. The same way, 1,263 fire operators have been working for many years,” he said.

Addressing the step-motherly treatment being meted out to the contractual employees, Bablan said, “The government has decided to recruit 4,298 sanitation workers for regular jobs and they did nothing for 15,000 workers, who have been working for years. Our other demands are to give compensation sum to the families of those sanitation workers, who lost their lives during covid-19 pandemic, payment of risk allowance and provision to give safety equipment.”

The Sangh district president further accused the state government of not fulfilling the promises made to them Haryana local bodies minister Kamal Gupta in October last year, following which the workers had ended their statewide.