Seeking sugarcane dues, farmers block Ludhiana-Sangrur road

Sugarcane cultivators blocked the Ludhiana-Sangrur road at Babanpur near Dhuri seeking pending dues of sugarcane against a private mill on Tuesday.

Avtar Singh, one of the protesters, said the sugar mill owners were not paying their dues to the tune of ₹18 to ₹20 crore and they will not end the protest till the payment is done. “The civil and the police administration reached the protest site and talks are on,” he added.

