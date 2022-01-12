Seeking sugarcane dues, farmers block Ludhiana-Sangrur road
Sugarcane farmers blocked the Ludhiana-Sangrur road at Babanpur near Dhuri seeking pending sugarcane dues from a private mill on Tuesday
Avtar Singh, one of the protesters, said the sugar mill owners were not paying their dues to the tune of ₹18 to ₹20 crore and they will not end the protest till the payment is done. “The civil and the police administration reached the protest site and talks are on,” he added.
