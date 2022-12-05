Seizure of spurious drugs: High court issues notice to Himachal government

The high court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday issued a notice to the chief secretary to the HP government, state drug controller, principal secretary (home), principal secretary (health), director of health services and Solan deputy commissioner as well as superintendent of police in a matter pertaining to seizure of spurious drugs from Baddi.

A division bench comprising chief justice AA Sayed and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua issued the notice on a petition taken up suo motu as the public interest litigation on the basis of articles that appeared in different newspapers on November 23.

As per the news items, three car occupants were arrested by the drugs control administration on Barotiwala road in connection with spurious medicines manufactured under the leading brands of key companies. It was further reported that during the investigation, it was found that the spurious drugs manufactured at the Baddi Barotiwala area were being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh and also sold at several places, including a pharmacy at Agra owned by one of the accused. The drugs control administration has registered a case against the three accused.

The court noted that illegal business of spurious drug trade was flourishing in the Baddi-Barotiwala area of Solan district and curbing such activities had become a challenge.

The court has directed the respondents to file reply affidavit within three weeks.