Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seizure of spurious drugs: High court issues notice to Himachal government

Seizure of spurious drugs: High court issues notice to Himachal government

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 10:42 PM IST

A division bench comprising chief justice AA Sayed and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua issued the notice on a petition taken up suo motu as the public interest litigation on the basis of articles that appeared in different newspapers on November 23

The high court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday issued a notice to the chief secretary to the HP government, state drug controller, principal secretary (home), principal secretary (health), director of health services and Solan deputy commissioner as well as superintendent of police in a matter pertaining to seizure of spurious drugs from Baddi. (HT file photo)
The high court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday issued a notice to the chief secretary to the HP government, state drug controller, principal secretary (home), principal secretary (health), director of health services and Solan deputy commissioner as well as superintendent of police in a matter pertaining to seizure of spurious drugs from Baddi. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The high court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday issued a notice to the chief secretary to the HP government, state drug controller, principal secretary (home), principal secretary (health), director of health services and Solan deputy commissioner as well as superintendent of police in a matter pertaining to seizure of spurious drugs from Baddi.

A division bench comprising chief justice AA Sayed and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua issued the notice on a petition taken up suo motu as the public interest litigation on the basis of articles that appeared in different newspapers on November 23.

As per the news items, three car occupants were arrested by the drugs control administration on Barotiwala road in connection with spurious medicines manufactured under the leading brands of key companies. It was further reported that during the investigation, it was found that the spurious drugs manufactured at the Baddi Barotiwala area were being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh and also sold at several places, including a pharmacy at Agra owned by one of the accused. The drugs control administration has registered a case against the three accused.

The court noted that illegal business of spurious drug trade was flourishing in the Baddi-Barotiwala area of Solan district and curbing such activities had become a challenge.

The court has directed the respondents to file reply affidavit within three weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out