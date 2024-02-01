Sellers violating anti-tobacco law to face strict action: Ludhiana Civil surgeon

Ludhiana To enforce the Tobacco Control Act (COTPA) in the district, civil surgeon Ludhiana Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh initiated stringent actions against shopkeepers violating the regulations across the district. Aulakh emphasised the critical need to address public health concerns associated with tobacco use. A team from the Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office checks shopkeepers who violated the Tobacco Control Act (COTPA) in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Under Section 4 of the Tobacco Control Act, the use of tobacco in public spaces, such as railway stations, bus stands, hotels, shopping areas, schools, colleges and government and private institutions, is strictly prohibited. Similarly, Sections 6A and 6B prohibit the sale of tobacco to individuals below the age of 18 and the use and sale of tobacco within a radius of one hundred yards of educational institutions, respectively.

Aulakh highlighted the comprehensive ban on tobacco product advertising under Section 5 of the COTPA Act. Moreover, as per Section 7, he stresses the mandatory inclusion of warnings on both sides of tobacco product packets, covering 85 percent of the surface area, depicting the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

The civil surgeon warned that any violation of the Tobacco Act will result in appropriate legal actions against the offenders. He underscores the severe health risks associated with tobacco use, including cancer of the mouth, jaw, throat, respiratory tract and lungs.

As part of the measures, the health department’s team, consisting of district mass media officer Parminder Singh, AMO Dalbir Singh, health supervisors Prem Singh and district coordinator Barjinder Singh Brar, conducted raids around the railway station. During the operations, numerous shopkeepers were found in violation of the Tobacco Control Act. Fines were promptly imposed on the offenders, ensuring strict adherence to the legal provisions.

