Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Senate: Polling for graduate constituency in Sept, says PU
chandigarh news

Senate: Polling for graduate constituency in Sept, says PU

Polling for the registered graduate constituency of the senate was deferred by Panjab University citing non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Various student bodies of Panjab University have been protesting on campus for the last 12 days over the delay. (HT file)

Amid ongoing protests over delay in polling for the registered graduate constituency of the Panjab University (PU) senate, the varsity on Wednesday said that it will be held on the third or fourth Sunday of September.

Delhi and Uttarakhand are yet to respond to the varsity’s request to set up polling booths there. “PU has already sent another reminder to these states on August 23 and is following up on the matter continuously. The university is fully prepared to conduct the election for registered graduates on the said dates,” said PU in an official communiqué.

The varsity has already received positive response from the five states- Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh. The polling for the registered graduate constituency, from which 15 members are elected to the PU senate, was earlier scheduled to be held on August 18. But, PU postponed it on August 13, citing non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana.

RELATED STORIES

Various student bodies have started an indefinite protest over the delay outside vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office. The protest entered its 12th day on Wednesday.

In the last few days, many prominent political leaders from Punjab, including Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, have visited the protest site on PU campus expressing their support for the students’ demand. Meanwhile, the student bodies have called for a protest rally on campus on Thursday as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MDS admissions: Internship completion cut-off date extended

Farmers gherao Ashwani Sharma, other BJP leaders in Jalandhar over agri laws

HC notice to govt, industries minister as 2 Hoshiarpur residents allege threat to life

Non-political forum Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch launched
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP