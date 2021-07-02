Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Senate polls: PU writes to six states for permission again
chandigarh news

Senate polls: PU writes to six states for permission again

The polling booths of different constituencies of the PU senate are to be set up in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Panjab University had deferred the senate polls which was scheduled to start from April 26 due to the surge in Covid cases. (HT File)

Panjab University (PU) has once again written to six state governments seeking permission to set up polling booths for the conduct of senate polls.

The polling booths of different constituencies of the PU senate are to be set up in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The varsity had already written to UT administration seeking permission.

The development comes a week after seven former senators wrote to the vice-chancellor and registrar requesting them to immediately issue the election schedule amid declining Covid cases.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. As many as 36 senators are nominated by the chancellor, two are from the Punjab legislative assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected.

PU had deferred the senate polls, which was scheduled to start from April 26, due to the surge in Covid cases. The varsity had announced the schedule after the high court had pulled up V-C Raj Kumar for the delay.

Polls delayed amid pandemic

The polls were earlier scheduled to start in August last year, but they were postponed twice by Kumar amid the pandemic. The last senate polls were held in 2016.

The four-year term of the previous senate ended on October 31 last year. The term of the syndicate, PU’s executive body, also ended on December 31. Its members are elected from among the senators. Hence, the university is now functioning without a governing body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kolkata Police gifts new violin to man who wowed netizens with his performance

Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

This cricketer’s selfie game has been on point since 2010. Can you identify him?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP