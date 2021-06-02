Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Senior citizens to get special stickers for vehicles in Chandigarh

It will make other drivers more careful around seniors and also help bring down incidents of road rage, say traffic police
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 12:46 AM IST
To apply, people need to upload their senior citizen card or Aadhaar details besides the vehicle registration certificate.

On the lines of learner driver ‘L’ stickers, the Chandigarh traffic police will now give special stickers with hologram to senior citizens to alert other road users.

“Two stickers will be given for both the front and rear windshield,” said Palak Goel, deputy superintendent of police, traffic administration, on Tuesday. “It will make other drivers more careful around seniors and also help bring down incidents of road rage.”

The application process has already started on the eSaathi app of the Chandigarh Police. Registrations will open on the traffic police website within this week.

To apply, people need to upload their senior citizen card or Aadhaar details besides the vehicle registration certificate. The sticker will be given only to those who have the vehicle registered under their name and drive it themselves. “We will hand deliver the stickers to the houses of the seniors if needed,” said Goel.

Welcoming the move, RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, said: “These stickers will allow seniors to drive more comfortably. People will keep a check on honking and speeding around us, and in case of an accident more people will be willing to stop and help the injured senior.”

However, Garg said instead of asking seniors to register, the traffic police can access the data from Sampark Centres and coordinate with the local beat cops. “Special lanes for seniors or allowing seniors with these stickers the right of way at turns and rotaries can also be considered,” he said.

“This is a welcome move,” said Kamaljeet Singh Soi, member, National Road Safety Council. “Now, the traffic police should focus on educating drivers on how to behave around senior citizens on roads.”

