Senior cricket: Mohali walk away with Katoch Shield

Mohali clinched the Punjab state inter-district senior tournament for Katoch Shield on the basis of first innings lead in the multi-day final match against Faridkot played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur. Batting in the first innings, Mohali were bowled out for 282 in 87.1 overs. They were helped in their cause by Rushil Srivastava (127) and Aarush Latta (65) who made his debut in the tournament a few matches ago. (Getty image)

Batting in the first innings, Mohali were bowled out for 282 in 87.1 overs. They were helped in their cause by Rushil Srivastava (127) and Aarush Latta (65) who made his debut in the tournament a few matches ago. Showing off resilience, a trainee of former first-class cricketer and seasoned coach Mahesh Inder Singh, Latta took 131 balls and combined well with Rushil to provide some stability to his team.

For Faridkot, Ravinder Brar bowled well to scalp six wickets.

In reply, Faridkot were all out at 186 in 75.5 overs and conceding a lead of 96 runs to Mohali. For Mohali, Anshul Negi (5 for 45), Arshpreet Singh (2 for 32) and Aarush (1 for 12) were the main wicket-takers.

Mohali, in their second innings, were at 81 for 3 in 10.1 overs at the close of play. The winning team was awarded ₹2 lakh while the runner-up team received ₹1 lakh.