News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Senior IPS officer RR Swain given additional charge as J&K DGP

Senior IPS officer RR Swain given additional charge as J&K DGP

ByHT Correspondents, Srinagar/jammu
Oct 28, 2023 05:04 AM IST

An AGMUT 1991 cadre officer, Swain will take charge from incumbent Dilbag Singh, who will retire on October 31 as the longest-serving police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer RR Swain, presently working as special director general in Jammu and Kashmir police (SDGP), was on Friday given additional charge as the director general police (DGP) with effect from November 1.

RR Swain (HT Photo)
RR Swain (HT Photo)

An AGMUT 1991 cadre officer, Swain will take charge from incumbent Dilbag Singh, who will retire on October 31 as the longest-serving police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Swain, who served as police chief of both the winter and summer capitals -- Jammu and Srinagar -- had an extensive tenure of 15 years on central deputation. He was also the senior superintendent of Ramban, Poonch and Leh.

The officer returned to the state cadre in 2020, where he was elevated as intelligence chief this year in June, replacing senior IPS officer B Srinivas, who has now been posted as DGP Puducherry.

Presently serving as the intelligence chief of the Union territory, Swain had also served in the J&K vigilance organisation in 2004-06 as AIG and DIG.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out