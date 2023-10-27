Senior IPS officer RR Swain given additional charge as J&K DGP

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer RR Swain, presently working as special director general in Jammu and Kashmir police (SDGP), was on Friday given additional charge as the director general police (DGP) with effect from November 1. RR Swain (HT Photo)

An AGMUT 1991 cadre officer, Swain will take charge from incumbent Dilbag Singh, who will retire on October 31 as the longest-serving police chief of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order.

Swain, who served as police chief of both the winter and summer capitals -- Jammu and Srinagar -- had an extensive tenure of 15 years on central deputation. He was also the senior superintendent of Ramban, Poonch and Leh.

The officer returned to the state cadre in 2020, where he was elevated as intelligence chief this year in June, replacing senior IPS officer B Srinivas, who has now been posted as DGP Puducherry.

Presently serving as the intelligence chief of the Union territory, Swain had also served in the J&K vigilance organisation in 2004-06 as AIG and DIG.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON