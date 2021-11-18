Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Senior Punjab basketball Championship to kick off today
chandigarh news

Senior Punjab basketball Championship to kick off today

The 72nd Senior Punjab State Basketball Championship, dedicated to the memory of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi, will start on Thursday at Gureh village
As many as 32 teams from all over Punjab will participate in the basketball championship. (HT file)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, ­ludhiana

The 72nd Senior Punjab State Basketball Championship, dedicated to the memory of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi, will start on Thursday at Gureh village.

The tournament will be played at the stadium named after the legendary player and will conclude on November 21.

IPS officer Yurinder Singh Hayer, who is also the senior vice-president of Punjab Basketball Association, said that they are concentrating on hosting state level basketball tournaments in village centres to encourage the youth.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of PBA, said that 32 teams from all over the state will participate in the tournament, where many national and international basketball players from Punjab will showcase their skills.

Brij Goyal, Avtar Singh and Paramvir Bhogal from District Basketball Association thanked PBA for organising the tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP