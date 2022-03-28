Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Senior State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana women team lifts trophy, men secure first runner-up position
Senior State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana women team lifts trophy, men secure first runner-up position

Ludhiana women team defeated Patiala by 6-1 score in the final clash to clinch the Senior State Baseball Championship trophy. Meanwhile, in men’s final match, Amritsar beat Ludhiana by 4-2 score to bag the championship
Earlier, in the first women semi-final match of Senior State Baseball Championship, Ludhiana women team beat Ropar by 12-0 score, while in the second match, Patiala beat Amritsar by 8-7 score. However, Ropar women bagged the third spot by outplaying Amritsar by 4-3 score. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

District women baseball team lifted the 16th Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship trophy on Sunday, while their male counterparts bagged the first runner-up trophy in the tournament organised by Punjab Baseball Association at Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala.

Women team defeated Patiala by 6-1 score in the final clash to clinch the trophy. Meanwhile, in men’s final match, Amritsar beat Ludhiana by 4-2 score to bag the championship.

In both the men and women categories, a total of ten teams participated in the championship, including Moga, Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Ropar, Sangrur, Mohali, Bathinda, Patiala and Malerkotla.

Earlier, in the first women semi-final match, Ludhiana beat Ropar by 12-0 score, while in the second match, Patiala beat Amritsar by 8-7 score. However, Ropar women bagged the third spot by outplaying Amritsar by 4-3 score.

In the first men semi-final match, Amritsar beat Moga by 4-0 score and in the second semi-final match, Ludhiana beat Patiala by 14-2 score. Patiala men secured third place after defeating Moga by 1-0 score.

