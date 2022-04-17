Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seniors pass down books to juniors in government schools of Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Seniors pass down books to juniors in government schools of Ludhiana

Ludhiana schools here are also posting the videos and photos of the students, donating books to their juniors, online and also at the official state education page
A senior students donating book to a junior students of government school in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 17, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Acting on adage “sharing is caring”, the local education department has directed government schools to motivate the senior students to lend a helping hand to juniors by donating their previous year books to them.

Schools here are also posting the videos and photos of the students, donating books to their juniors, online and also at the official state education page.

Students of many schools, including Government High Smart School, Daad, Ludhiana; Government Senior Secondary School, Lakha; Government Senior Secondary Smart School; Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, Payal; etc, stepped forward for the contribution.

The videos of these schools were uploaded on their respective facebook pages too.

Davinder Singh Chhina, principal-cum-nodal officer (media) said Government Smart Schools of Ludhiana are leading in every sphere, whether it is smart school development programme, smart labs or smart play grounds. “Donating books to the juniors inculcates the positive academic feeling among the students. Such a process leads to collaborative learning experience,” Chhina said.

RELATED STORIES

However, district education officer, Jaswinder Kaur, said, “Such acts inspire collaborative learning. Needy students get inspired to learn through books. These initiatives are also aimed at preservation and protection of the environment by prudent utilisation of paper.”

Students await new textbooks

Notably seventeen days since the new academic session of 2022-23 commenced on April 1, students in government schools are still awaiting their new textbooks. Teachers, however, have been teaching students by borrowing books from old students.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairperson Yograj Sharma, meanwhile. had claimed that 1.5 crore textbooks would be distributed to government schools in the state before April 30 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP