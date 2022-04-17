Seniors pass down books to juniors in government schools of Ludhiana

Acting on adage “sharing is caring”, the local education department has directed government schools to motivate the senior students to lend a helping hand to juniors by donating their previous year books to them.

Schools here are also posting the videos and photos of the students, donating books to their juniors, online and also at the official state education page.

Students of many schools, including Government High Smart School, Daad, Ludhiana; Government Senior Secondary School, Lakha; Government Senior Secondary Smart School; Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, Payal; etc, stepped forward for the contribution.

The videos of these schools were uploaded on their respective facebook pages too.

Davinder Singh Chhina, principal-cum-nodal officer (media) said Government Smart Schools of Ludhiana are leading in every sphere, whether it is smart school development programme, smart labs or smart play grounds. “Donating books to the juniors inculcates the positive academic feeling among the students. Such a process leads to collaborative learning experience,” Chhina said.

However, district education officer, Jaswinder Kaur, said, “Such acts inspire collaborative learning. Needy students get inspired to learn through books. These initiatives are also aimed at preservation and protection of the environment by prudent utilisation of paper.”

Students await new textbooks

Notably seventeen days since the new academic session of 2022-23 commenced on April 1, students in government schools are still awaiting their new textbooks. Teachers, however, have been teaching students by borrowing books from old students.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairperson Yograj Sharma, meanwhile. had claimed that 1.5 crore textbooks would be distributed to government schools in the state before April 30 this year.