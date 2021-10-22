Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seniors’ tennis: Men’s final clashes in Zirakpur today
chandigarh news

Seniors’ tennis: Men’s final clashes in Zirakpur today

Yogesh Kohli will take on Monty Roy in the men’s singles’ 45+ final, while Nirmal Rajan Kumar will cross swords with Ajeet Bhardwaj in the men’s singles’ 55+ final at Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur
A player in action during the International Tennis Federation Seniors Ranking Championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Zirakpur

Harneet Singh will lock horns with Raj Kumar in the men’s singles’ 35+ final of the International Tennis Federation Seniors Ranking Championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Friday.

Yogesh Kohli will take on Monty Roy in the men’s singles’ 45+ final, while Nirmal Rajan Kumar will cross swords with Ajeet Bhardwaj in the men’s singles’ 55+ final.

In the men’s singles’ 65+ final, top seed Narender Janweja will face second seed Suresh Murthati. In the women’s 35+ round-robin match, Simi Begam beat Priyanka Sharma 6-1, 6-1, while Sonal Vohra got the better of Irene Van Der 6-2, 6-2 in the women’s 45+ round-robin tie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

High-tech LED traffic lights inaugurated in Mohali

Stray dog beaten to death in Mohali, two brothers booked

Three succumb to dengue in Chandigarh in year’s first deaths

Chandigarh: Vegetable seller kills married woman for rejecting his advances, arrested
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP